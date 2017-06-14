Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy — a fight against time

When Ridgefield resident Conner Curran was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, he was four years old.

His parents Christopher and Jessica Curran felt like their whole world was crumbling around them.

But now, two years later,

the Currans have taken his diagnosis and made it their mission to help Conner and other boys like him.

“It’s devastating — all your hopes and dreams for your child go down the tube when you first find out,” said Jessica.

“We quickly realized after a couple of months that we wanted to take the negative energy from the diagnosis and turn it into positive action,” said Christopher.

“Time is our biggest enemy.”

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle degeneration — those suffering from the disease have a life expectancy of mid-to-late twenties.

So, the Currans began their race against time and founded Kindness Over Muscular Dystrophy (KOMD) under a larger nonprofit called Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy.

Since its foundation, they’ve raised over $250,000 specifically earmarked for Duchenne research — $91,000 of which came from their second annual fundraising event at Captain Lawrence Brewery last week, with contributions from Ridgefield businesses Tiger’s Den who donated hundreds of their wings and Chez Leonard who left its usual Main Street spot to hand out hot dogs at Captain Lawrence.

Conner is in kindergarten at Barlow Mountain and dreams of being a chef and a pilot.

“He’s learned to read and write, he’s really smart he’s just like any other boy in that way,” said Jessica.

“He loves legos, he loves drawing, hide and go seek — he’s very curious and always wants to know how things work.”

This week, until Father’s Day on Sunday, Parent Project has an anonymous donor that will match all donations made.

Every donation to KOMD will be doubled for the next four days.

To donate visit: http://www.parentprojectmd.org/site/TR?fr_id=4131&pg=entry.