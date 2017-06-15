The Ridgefield Press

Gulf station considers adding car wash

By Ivanha Paz on June 15, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

A new, automated car wash might be coming to the Gulf gas station at 115 Danbury Road.

Attorney Bob Jewell discussed the possibility during a pre-submission concept meeting with Planning and Zoning Commission June 6.

“It seems tight — an awful lot of use on a small site,” said Chairwoman Rebecca Mucchetti.

Jewell said that a service station would already be permitted.
“This car wash would be in lieu of a service station that can technically be operated there,” he said.

Assistant Planner Adam Schnell told The Press last week that there wasn’t necessarily anyone in the commission against it, but an official application will be needed to make final judgement.

