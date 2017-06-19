Thrift Shop: Mimosas in the morning

We’ve been asked recently how we keep up our energy and stock our shelves when we are faced with a significant increase in business and donations at our new location. Our secret? Mimosas in the morning. We’re a fun group. If we’re going to volunteer extra hours, let’s have a good time. (We don’t do this every day.)

We have a lot of new volunteers at the Thrift Shop. And, new volunteer or an old-timer, changes are occurring every day and we’re working hard to figure out the best processes. Increased business and donations are great “problems” to have, but we realize sometimes we have long lines and we have piles of donations that haven’t made it to the selling floor. It’s exciting. It’s new. And, let’s be realistic, it’s worth waiting a couple of minutes in line for the great values you get.

A comment about donations: our donation drop-off is in the back of the building off Bailey Avenue. Come up the stairs and enter the building. If you need any help, just ask. We’re here at 21B Governor Street Monday through Friday from 12 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 2 p.m. Come see us soon.