Recreation Notes: Yoga, hoop camp

Come find inner peace at Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Restorative Yoga with Sarah on Sunday, June 25, from 4 to 5:15 p.m. at the recreation center. You will learn restful poses that you can do at home or in any quiet space to help you through the stress of work, family and whatever life throws at you. This class is for people ages 16 and older and is free for recreation center members and $18 for non-members. No yoga experience is necessary, but you must be able to get down on the floor. Dress comfortably and bring a towel or a small blanket. To reserve your spot, call 203-431-2755 or email [email protected]

Westchester County’s number one basketball camp is in Ridgefield. Terry Teachout has been teaching boys and girls for 30 years. His “Teaches Basketball Camp,” for children ages 7 to 14, meets from Monday, July 17, to Friday, July 21. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is held at Yanity Gym. The focus is placed on fundamental development, shooting, offense/defense, team play, and fun. Groups will be divided according to age and skill level. More information isavailable at ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.