Library Lines: New head of children’s services

I am so pleased to be welcomed to the Ridgefield Library and the Ridgefield community.

I received a bachelor of arts degree in English and education at Worcester State College and earned my master of arts degree in children’s literature and master of science in library and information sciences from Simmons College in Boston. I’ve worked in various Massachusetts libraries — from the Bibliothèque at the Alliance française to the Boston Arts Academy to the Westfield Athenaeum — though most recently, I was a children’s librarian at the Fairfield Public Library for four years.

I love to laugh and be silly, talk about books, recommend books, review books and read books with children. I am a proud Gryffindor who loves playing board games, listening to audiobooks, and critiquing picture books. I cannot live without coffee or cheese.

I also have two cats, two dogs (Hermione and Houdini, Mercedes and Lana) and a well-trained husband named Matt. I am a Steampunk who loves to dress up and consequently own more petticoats than actual coats.

My favorite book right now is Ben Clanton’s Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea. Stop by the children’s library to say “hi” and talk about your favorite children’s book. I’m the one with the purple hair.

Kristina Lareau is head of children’s services at the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at 203-438-2282, ext. 11030 or [email protected]