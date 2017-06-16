Inside Education: Spotlight on middle school

In last week’s column we highlighted some of the extracurricular clubs offered at Ridgefield High School to provide opportunities for a diverse student body to pursue their varied interests. This week we’d like to share some of the extracurricular offerings at the middle schools.

The clubs are formed by student interest with teacher support. To accommodate busy schedules and give the students opportunity to be involved in multiple programs, they meet at different times throughout the day: before, during or after school.

For artists, performers and musicians: chamber orchestra, chamber singers, jazz band, symphonic orchestra, wind ensemble, annual school musical (performers and stage crew), morning show, yearbook.

For athletes: cross country and track, flag football, basketball, ultimate Frisbee.

For scholars: debate team and tutoring assistance in collaboration with high school students, Math Club, STEM club, CT Invention Convention, book clubs (by grade level), literary magazine.

For service, character and leadership: Best Buddies/RPS Friends, Peer Mediation, Pockets of Hope, Student Council, babysitting, International Breakfast Club.

At Scotts Ridge, the school and PTA partnered this year on a pilot after-school enrichment program, Your After School, to provide even more choice for students interested in a wide variety of activities such as songwriting, yoga, homework assistance, coding and chess to name a few.

East Ridge also added some new after-school activities in 2016-17 to respond to student interest: STEM club, focused on integrating science, technology and math through project work; Invention Convention, in which students create solutions to a problem they want to solve, and homework club. In its first year at ERMS, three students from Invention Convention competed in the regionals at Quinnipiac University and one qualified for the finals at UConn.

For a full listing of extracurricular opportunities at Scotts Ridge and East Ridge Middle Schools, visit the individual school websites.

This column was submitted to The Press by the nine members of the Ridgefield Board of Education.