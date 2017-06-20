Letter: Comey not afraid to call Trump the ‘L’ word

To the Editor:

You’ve probably heard the phrase “Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire.”

Donald Trump’s pants have been ablaze for some time, but no one seems to want to call him a liar.

Except for Former FBI Director James Comey, who during his congressional testimony accused Trump and his administration of spreading “lies, plain and simple” to the American people. Trump has been doing just that for a long time, and it’s not a new tactic.

Alan Bullock, in his biography of the German Fuhrer (1962), quoted the Fuhrer describing how he used this type of propaganda to successfully take over a country: “When you lie, tell big lies. In the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily, and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters, but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods. It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Above all, never hesitate, never qualify what you say, never concede an inch to the other side, paint all your contrasts in black and white.”

Bullock finished with: “It was precisely the same pattern of uncontrolled behaviour he displayed when he came to supreme power and found himself crossed or contradicted. This authoritarian temper developed with the exercise of power, but it was already there in his twenties, the instinct of tyranny.”

As stated by Heraclitus (Greek philosopher, c. 535–475 BC), “A man’s character is his fate.”

PA Torzilli