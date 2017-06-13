Rico Ray Theatre to Stage Disney Revue on June 16

Rico Ray Theatre of Ridgefield, Connecticut will present When You Wish Upon a Star: A Disney Revue on June 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Scotts Ridge Middle School.

The cast features Rico Ray Theatre founder Rico Froehlich and nine talented teen actors familiar to Ridgefield audiences from the excellent work they have done in Ridgefield High School productions and area community theater. The show is appropriate for all ages and features something for everyone from classics like Dumbo to contemporary favorites Frozen and Moana.

The revue is open to the public with a suggested ticket donation of $10 for students and $15 for adults. All proceeds from the show will benefit SPHERE, a local non-profit that provides services to adults with disabilities with the aim of enriching the lives of their clients and fostering relationships between SPHERE members and the community. Rico Froehlich, director of Rico Ray Theatre, says, “We are delighted to be able to help SPHERE because the work they do is so worthwhile and they are committed to providing arts activities for their members. They have long seen the value of arts training for people with disabilities. This is especially meaningful to me because in my career I would like to provide theater training for people who have disabilities.”

This is Rico Ray Theatre’s fourth theater production for charity. Proceeds from previous shows have benefitted SPHERE, and the Scotts Ridge Middle School and Ridgefield High School Theater departments.

Mr. Froehlich will be graduating from Ridgefield High School this year and has been active since childhood in local and regional theater both on stage and more recently as a choreographer, stage manager and director. He began Rico Ray Theatre as an eighth-grade service project and it blossomed from there. His cast this year features many actors who will be graduating with him. “That makes it special because we’ve been performing together for a very long time and the rapport we have is excellent. The audience will be able to feel it in our performances.”

Scotts Ridge Middle School is located at 750 North Salem Road, Ridgefield. There is ample parking.