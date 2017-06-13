Looking Back: Bench-clearing baseball brawl

The front page of the June 11, 1992, issue of The Ridgefield Press reported that East Ridge Middle School English teacher Nancy Sekor brought a lawsuit charging that she was defamed and her first amendment rights were violated, asking for a judgement of $2 million dollars against the school principal Mary Capwell.

“That’s outrageous,” [the Board of Education Chairman Joan Plock] said, calling the amount “ridiculous.”

Sekor’s attorney, Mr. Laviano, disagreed.

“My reputation is for winning, and being able to sustain amounts like that” … He said that the $2 million figure “asks for punitive damages as well as compensatory damages. I think $2 million is conservative.”

The parking conversation has no discernable beginning and no discernible end. The latest attempt at a solution was to raffle off 20 all day parking permits and to change many eight- and four-hour spaces to three- and two-hour spaces.

An editorial stated, “Whether this latest remedy for the town’s parking problems will work can only be judged in time. The Parking Authority thinks it will work. It’s simply another attempt to balance what everyone wants.”

The Ridgefield High School Student Council Executive Board had been active all year, fighting the School Board for the creation of a smoking lounge to keep school bathrooms clear, successfully maintaining the new basketball hoops, and rewriting the entire Student Council Constitution.

A letter to the editor stated, “Dr. Ellis recently praised this year’s student council…as being the best student government he had ever seen. These young adults took on the school board, and gained community-wide support as well. Most importantly though, they have made a difference for the future students of Ridgefield High School.”

50 years ago

On June 8, 1967, Ridgefield residents were to vote on the appropriation for a new elementary school in Branchville. Despite the bond issue being cut down by the Board of Finance, the Elementary School Building Committee decided against redrawing the plans in favor of getting the project in motion sooner.

“They will vote on an appropriation of $1,319,000 for constructing, supplying, and equipping the school and on a bond issue of $1,385,000 to cover all the costs including previous appropriations for the plans.”

The town selectmen were preparing to appoint a building committee for the new high school to be built on North Salem Road. The town that current residents know was only just beginning to take shape.

Still in the throes of the Vietnam War, The Press published addresses of Ridgefield servicemen in action so that care packages could be sent to them.

“The mother of one soldier suggested that if anyone wants to send the boys in Vietnam presents they send them small luxuries rather than things like shaving cream or pens, which they can get for themselves. She also said that the boys like magazines and paperback books.

“Not only mysteries but some of the meatier literature,” she said.

Wilton successfully ended Ridgefield’s 30-game winning streak against them in baseball. Tensions ran high in the fifth inning.

“While still on the ground, Forcelli [of Ridgefield] expressed his opinion of Shell’s [of Wilton] tag and Schell immediately expressed his opinion of Forcelli. Dirt and fists began to fly and … the fury of the disagreement spread to both benches and the bleachers as well.”