Letter: Rides For Ridgefield available seven days a week

To the Editor:

On behalf of Rides For Ridgefield, I would like to thank Ivanha Paz for including Rides in her excellent summary of the many services available to Ridgefield’s seniors that appeared in the June 1 issue of the Ridgefield Press.

Rides is proud to serve Ridgefield’s seniors, as well as all residents with mobility disabilities. We can provide rides on a daily basis, any day of the week, including Saturdays and Sundays. Our program is designed to complement other ride providers, some of which, for example FISH, are listed in the Ridgefield Directory of Senior Services published by the Ridgefield Commission on Aging.

Our mission is to help to enhance the quality of life for our riders, so in addition to rides for medical appointments (many of which involve out-out-town trips), we’ll take them to Founders Hall, to concerts and other events around town, to visit friends, and to religious services.

So if you or someone you know needs transportation, give Rides For Ridgefield a call at 203-894-RIDES (7433) between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and we’ll get you started.

Or, if you CAN get around and have some time to give, you can also sign to be a volunteer driver or telephone center coordinator. You’ll find it both rewarding and fun.

Alice Kenny

Chair, Rides For Ridgefield