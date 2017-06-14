Letter: Forever grateful to Mr. Bollenback

To the Editor:

Just a quick note to acknowledge longtime RHS history teacher Dirk Bollenback, in the wake of his recent passing. Decades ago, I was a very troubled Ridgefield youth through junior and senior high schools. Mr. Bollenback was the only authority figure who took me aside to ask what was wrong. I am grateful to this day for his concern.

Certainly, I am among many who feel that he represented the best of the teaching profession. May he rest in peace and condolences to his family and friends.

John Hallenborg

RHS ’71