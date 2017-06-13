ScoutsCAN Donates $2,500 to Ridgefield Food Pantry

Scouts from all Ridgefield BSA Troops made a $2500 donation to the Ridgefield Food Pantry last week. Tony Phillips, Director of Social Services accepted the check presented by Troop 76 representatives Spencer Carlson and Evan Kaye.

“It’s a great effort by everyone in Ridgefield” stated Carlson. “People donate their deposit bottles and cans in our bins. Scouts sort them and put plastics in one bag, cans in another and then they’re hauled to the redemption center. All those $.05 deposits add up and then Scouts donate everything back to those in need right here in Ridgefield.”

ScoutsCAN began as a CT Yankee Council wide program supporting Habitat for Humanity in 2008. Troop 431 coordinated the start up under the direction of Terry McManus and engaged other Troops to help. By 2010 only Ridgefield Scouts were still active keeping cans and bottles out of the waste stream and giving back the redemption deposits collected.

According to co-Coordinator, Tiffany Carlson, “It’s terrific the town supports Scouts demonstrating environmental stewardship and community service in their hometown. Not only are they learning about recycling, but also waste reduction and materials recovery.”