Father’s Day 5K returns for 18th year

This Sunday, the Boy Scouts of Troop 431 will once again host the annual Father’s Day 5K at Tiger Hollow at Ridgefield High School. Now in its 18th year, the race is a family favorite, with a 1-mile Fun Run around the track for younger children, followed by a 5K (3.1 mile) race around the cross-country course.

“It’s great to see the families come back year after year”, said Russ Porter, Race Director for this year’s event. “It’s great to watch the kids running the track with such enthusiasm, and we get all ages of runners and walkers joining in the 5K. You don’t need to be a Dad to have a good time at this event”.

Awards are given to all Fun Runners, while 5K runners are eligible for age-group awards for the fastest times, as well as raffle prizes awarded after the race. This year’s prizes include 2 round-trip air tickets on JetBlue, a round of golf for a foursome at Centennial Golf Club, gift certificates for Spin Classes at JoyRide and haircuts at Rooster’s Men’s Grooming Center in Norwalk.

Trophies will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers in many age groups, with first place finishers receiving gift certificates from the race’s main sponsor, Elements Massage of Ridgefield. Other sponsors include Danbury Eye Physicians and Surgeons, the HomeVision Group at Keller Williams, the Ridgefield Running Company, Dr. Blaine Langberg, and the Advanced Foot Care Center of Ridgefield.

The 1-mile run starts at 8:00 a.m. Sunday, while the 5K takes off at 8:30, giving plenty of time to run, have some refreshments, and still make Sunday brunch.

Registration for all races is available through Saturday at www.troop431race.net, or at Tiger Hollow, starting at 7:00 a.m. Sunday.