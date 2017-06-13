The Drive: Author Ron Winter joins Denise

On Tuesday, June 13 Denise DiGrigoli is joined by Ron Winter, an author, public relations executive and award winning journalist.

Winter has written two non-fiction books: Masters of the Art, A Fighting Marine’s Memoir of Vietnam and Granny Snatching, How a 92-Year-Old Widow Fought the Courts and Her Family to Win Her Freedom. The Hypocrite is his first novel.

Winter flew 300 combat missions as a Marine helicopter machine gunner in Vietnam and was awarded 15 Air Medals, Combat Aircrew Wings, and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, among many other decorations.

Watch his interview with Denise below:

Earlier in the show, Denise offers her Mindful Minute of advice.

The Drive with Denise — a motivational and inspirational talk show with local guests — airs Tuesdays at 12:30.

All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including HAN Network local news websites.