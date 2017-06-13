The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield High School business teacher wins national teacher innovator award

June 13, 2017

Ridgefield business teacher Jesse Peterkin’s project “Create a Financial Plan” won the 2017 Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) Teacher Innovator Award. His project uses celebrities and avatars as hooks to engage students to develop comprehensive financial plans for their “clients.”

Jesse appeared in a recent Next Gen Personal Finance podcast to discuss his award winning lesson as well as his business and teaching experiences.

Listen to the podcast here:
http://nextgenpersonalfinance.org/ngpf-podcast-tim-talks-teacher-innovator-jesse-peterkin-ridgefield-high-school-ct/

Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) is a non-profit with a mission to provide a free personal finance education to all young people. NGPF received dozens of innovative and creative project submissions from high school and college educators. These projects were judged based on their creativity, the skills they developed and the ease with which other teachers could implement them in their own classrooms.

