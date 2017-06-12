The Ridgefield Press

Buckanavage selected for All-America lax game

By Tim Murphy on June 12, 2017 in Sports · 0 Comments

Ridgefield resident Alex Buckanavage, a recent graduate of the Brunswick School in Greenwich, was one of the 44 players chosen to play in the Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Game.

Buckanavage, an attackman, will compete for the North team in the contest, which takes place July 1 at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium and will be televised (8 p.m.) on ESPNU.

Buckanavage finished his four-year varsity career at Brunswick with 202 points, including a team-high 59 points (29 goals, 30 assists) this season. He earned All-American and all-conference honors and received the Stewart Lindsay Award as the best attackman in the New England West 1 conference.

The Bruins finished the season with a 15-1 overall record and won the New England West 1 championship by going unbeaten (11-0) in the conference. Brunswick ended the year ranked fourth nationally in both the USA Today Super 25 Poll and the Under Armour/Inside Lacrosse Top 25 High School Power Rankings.

Buckanavage will continue his lacrosse career next spring at the University of Michigan.

