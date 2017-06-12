The Ridgefield Press

No one-way traffic

By Macklin K. Reid on June 12, 2017 in News, Police & Fire, Regional · 0 Comments

No alternating one-way traffic is expected this week at the Route 35 bridge project, and probably next week as well.

Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation informed town officials in an email passing on what he had learned from Baier Construction, the contractor on the job.

“Baier has notified me that they will not be alternating traffic throughout the week of Monday June 12th through Friday June 16th  only minor impacts to traffic. The gas companies subcontractor does not anticipate alternating traffic next week either only minor impacts to traffic,” Wodjenski said.

