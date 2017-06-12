RHS student will study Mandarin in China on U.S. Department of State NSLI-Y Scholarship

Anthony Krista-Kelsey, an RHS student, has been awarded a National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) scholarship for 2017-18 by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Mr. Krista-Kelsey will study Mandarin Chinese in Zhuhai, China for the summer. He is one of approximately 600 selected students from across the United States who will receive a scholarship to study Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Korean, Persian, or Russian overseas this coming year. While in China, Mr. Krista-Kelsey will stay with a host family, receive formal instruction, and informal language practice as part of an immersion environment.

You can follow him in China with daily blog posts and photos starting on June 18th at zhuhai2017.wordpress.com

The NSLI-Y program is part of a multi-agency U.S. Government initiative launched in 2006 to improve Americans’ ability to communicate in select critical languages to advance international dialogue and increase American economic global competitiveness.

NSLI-Y is administered by American Councils for International Education in cooperation with AFS-USA, American Cultural Exchange Service, AMIDEAST, iEARN-USA, Legacy International, the Russian American Foundation, Stony Brook University, the University of Delaware, the University of Minnesota, and the University of Wisconsin.

Applications for 2018-19 NSLI-Y programs are expected to be available at www.nsliforyouth.org in the early fall. For information about U.S. Department of State-sponsored exchange programs visit http://exchanges.state.gov.