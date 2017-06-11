Ridgefield relay triumphs at New England championships

A relay victory in a school-record time highlighted three top-five finishes for the Ridgefield High girls outdoor track and field team at Saturday’s New England championships at Norwell High School in Norwell, Mass.

The win came in the 4×400-meter relay, as Anna Landler, Emma Langis, Katie Jasminski, and Alexandra Damron teamed to finish first in a program-record time of 3:53.72. Ridgefield was nearly a second faster than Westerly (R.I), which was second in 3:54.70.

Landler, Julia Hergenrother, Rachel Maue, and Jasminski combined to place second for Ridgefield in the 4×800-meter relay with a time of 9:14.84. Another Connecticut team, Glastonbury, won the event in 9:09.23.

Langis, a freshman, added a fifth-place finish for Ridgefield in the 300-meter hurdles with her time of 45.69 seconds. Shannon Meisberger of Lenox Memorial (Mass.) was first in 43.41.

Notes: By placing in the top six, Langis and the two Ridgefield relays earned All-New England honors.

Senior Clara Lerchi competed in the javelin competition for Ridgefield, tying for 11th place with a toss of 114 feet, five inches.

Senior Grace Goodwin had qualified for the New England championships in the high jump but did not compete.

With their victory, Landler, Langis, Jasminski, and Damron remained unbeaten in the 4×400 relay during the post-season. They previously finished first at the FCIAC, Class LL and State Open meets, setting the previous RHS record with a time of 3:55.27 at the Class LL championships. The quartet now has the four fastest times in school history.

In her first season, Langis already holds the three fastest times in program history in the 300-meter hurdles. She set a new RHS mark with a time of 45.44 seconds at the State Open meet.

For complete New England championship results, click here.