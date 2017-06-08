Summer at Wooster: Seven one-week sessions offer fun, learning

Sponsored Content:
For the 22nd consecutive year, Wooster School is preparing for the start of its summer camp program.
Summer at Wooster — held on the private school’s campus in Danbury — has expanded in the last two decades, offering new programs, while staying true to its guiding philosophy.
“The goal is to provide a safe environment where campers can have fun and also stimulate their minds,” said Jeff Carone, the director of Summer at Wooster. “We want them to explore and be creative and have the opportunity to spark their curiosity and interests.”
This year’s camp runs from Monday, June 26 through Friday, Aug. 11 and includes seven one-week sessions for students entering grades pre-K through 8th this fall. Campers may attend any or all sessions.
The daily camp hours are 9 to 4, with a half-day option of 9 a.m. to noon available for pre-K and kindergarten campers. An extended-day program includes a morning Breakfast Club (8 to 9 a.m.) and an afternoon Fun Club (4 to 6), and may be used on a weekly or daily basis.
Wooster’s summer program is divided into three age-based groups: Mighty Explorers (pre-K and kindergarten); Trailblazers (1st and 2nd grades); and Generals (3rd through 8th grade). Each group is designed specifically for campers at those age and grade levels.
“In order to emphasize quality, we try to keep the ratio of campers to staff at six to one,” said Carone. “The summer camp is a reflection of the school itself; including many of the Wooster teachers.”
The youngest campers are exposed to different theme-based curricular activities each week. Those activities include music, arts and crafts, beginning sports, group games, movement, nature and themed days.
Campers in the Trailblazers and Generals programs have morning and afternoon blocks in which they attend workshops based on several formats: Maker/STEM, Visual Arts, Exploration, and Recreation.
In the Generals program, campers are free to choose which workshops they want to attend.
“We encourage the campers to challenge themselves by exploring new activities but also to choose all the fun stuff they love to do,” said Carone. “Campers are placed with teachers and counselors who are encouraging, kind, and full of energy. Together they embark on daily activities that are fun and stimulating, such as building gumball machines, splashing in the pool, throwing clay in pottery class, doing theater improv, or running around during a camp wide scavenger hunt.”
One change this summer comes in the cafeteria.
“In past years, the campers brought bagged lunches,” Carone said. This year our chef at Wooster (Rick Demers) is staying on campus and preparing hot and cold lunches on-site. Of course campers who don’t wish to sign up for that can still bring their own lunch.”
As Summer at Wooster staff ready for the season, Carone has a clear vision of what he wants this year’s camp to provide.
“I want the campers to wake up every day and be excited,” he said. “And then when they return home at night I want them to be thrilled to tell their parents what a great day they had.”
For more information, including registration, visit summeratwooster.org.