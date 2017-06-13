Thrown Stone debuts ‘Milk’

Thrown Stone, a new local theater company, is gearing up for its premiere of Milk Friday, July 14 at the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance on Main Street.

The play, which is about three couples’ struggle to meet their basic needs for food, love and survival, is making its United State premiere in Ridgefield.

“I saw the world premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe, and I couldn’t get it out of my head,” said Jason Peck, Thrown Stone co-artistic director. “I was so moved by Milk that I immediately reached out to the playwright.”

Tickets cost $49 for adults and $29 for ages 29 and under. Tickets can be purchased at thrownstone.org/events.