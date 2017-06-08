Fineberg to perform at Shir Shalom Friday

The last in a series of musical guest creative services will be held Friday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Congregation Shir Shalom of Westchester and Fairfield Counties. Mark Fineberg, a veteran of Broadway, Motown, R&B and jazz, along with klezmer and traditional Jewish wedding bands, will add his musical voice to the worship service. He shares music at Shir Shalom with Cantor Katchko-Gray and Rabbi Reiner. For more information call the temple office at 203-438-6589 or visitourshirshalom.org.

No related posts.