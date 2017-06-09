Suzanne Benton hosts art showcase Sunday

Local artist Suzanne Benton will host a studio and art showcase, Sunday, June 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. at her home, 22 Donnelly Drive.

Visitors may view Benton’s work and talk with her and her assistant Dana Walker about her paintings, monoprints, metal masks and sculpture, portrait boxes, and secret future works from several periods of her 65 years as a working artist. The day includes a mask tale performance scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Refreshments will be served and anyone attending with a copy of this notice will receive a 10% discount on sales. A percentage of sales will be donated to a cause at the buyer’s request. RSVP to [email protected]