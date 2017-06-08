Mac Donald-Pin Dancers Stage 44th Annual Recital

The rhythmic sounds of tap, graceful movement of ballet and lyrical and pulsing beat of jazz take center stage this weekend as The Mac Donald-Pin Dancers presents Glitz & Glam, its 44th Spring Recital. Performances featuring dancers as young as three years old, through advanced students and adult dancers will be held at Ridgefield High School at 5:00pm Saturday, June 10th and 1:30pm Sunday, June 11th.

“The dancers prepare all year for this performance and are looking forward to delighting this year’s audience,” said Carrie Pin, Director of The Mac Donald-Pin Dancers. “They devote their time throughout the school year to perfecting their technique and improving their performance skills and then apply what they learn to the specific choreography which will be performed at the show.” The Mac Donald-Pin Dancers has been training dancers in Ridgefield for over 40 years with a guiding philosophy of individual attention to each child’s needs and encouraging student camaraderie with a comprehensive school-year dance program and summer camps at the Ridgefield Recreation Center.

Tickets are $18 and available for purchase at the door. For more information about The MacDonald-Pin Dancers visit www.ridgefieldparksandrec.org.