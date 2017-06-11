Memorial Day races

Several members of the Ridgefield Academy community kicked off their holiday celebration at the South Salem (N.Y.) Memorial Day Fair and Races.

Running the 10K and taking on some of the most challenging hills in South Salem was Ridgefield Academy alum, Jonah Norwitt, of Ridgefield, coming in fifth place overall and third in his age bracket.

Eighth grade student and Ridgefield resident Ella Norwitt of Ridgefield also participated.

Pictured from left to right: Ridgefield residents Jonah Norwitt and Ella Norwitt with Ridgefield Academy Head of School Jim Heus and their classmates Lily Carey, Andrew Audemard, Jonah Peris and Ryan Audemard.