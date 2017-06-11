Student places first in stock market competition

Kevin Andros, a Ridgefield High School accounting student, placed first in Connecticut in the Stock Market Game Competition.

Andros developed his winning stock portfolio as part of a project for his accounting class, and competed against more than 600 students throughout the state.

Kevin attended the awards ceremony at the Hartford Courant May 31.

The Stock Market Game is sponsored by the SIFMA Foundation and is an online simulation of the global capital markets that engages students in the world of economics, investing and personal finance.