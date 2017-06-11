The Ridgefield Press

Student places first in stock market competition

By The Ridgefield Press on June 11, 2017 in Community, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Kevin Andros, a Ridgefield High School accounting student, placed first in Connecticut in the Stock Market Game Competition.

Andros developed his winning stock portfolio as part of a project for his accounting class, and competed against more than 600 students throughout the state.

Kevin attended the awards ceremony at the Hartford Courant May 31.

The Stock Market Game is sponsored by the SIFMA Foundation and is an online simulation of the global capital markets that engages students in the world of economics, investing and personal finance.

No related posts.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Ridgefield relay triumphs at New England championships Next Post Recreation Notes: Summer solstice yoga
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress