Tech director earns designation

Robert Miller, director of technology and operations development, Ridgefield public schools, recently earned the Certified Education Technology Leader (CETL) designation by passing a rigorous certification exam.

The CETL certification, awarded by the Consortium for School Networking (CoSN), signifies that Miller has mastered the knowledge and skills needed to bring 21st Century technology to Ridgefield schools.

To become certified, the candidate must have demonstrated experience in the education technology field and pass a comprehensive two-part examination based on the 10 skill areas in CoSN’s Framework of Essential Skills of the K-12 CTO. Once the CETL certification is earned, the ed tech professional must complete 60 hours of professional development activities every three years to maintain the designation.