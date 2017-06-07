Chefs battled

The Ridgefield Press

By Eleanor De Palma on June 7, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, People · 0 Comments

Brendan Walsh, above, the dean at the Culinary Institute of America, pauses to take a picture before trying a plate presented by Chef Germano Minin of the Village Tavern during the annual Battle of the Chefs at Founders Hall Sunday, June 4. Minin won the entrée contest, which challenged three chefs to create a meal from a basket of surprise ingredients in 60 minutes.— Eleanor De Palma photo

Chef Mike Anastacio of Purdy’s Farmer and the Fish in North Salem, N.Y., left, cooked up food with his sous chef and wife, Lauren Anastacio, during the Founders Hall Battle of the Chefs on June 4. Anastacio won the overall battle.  — Eleanor De Palma photo

  

 

