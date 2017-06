Ridgefield police will be participating in the annual Torch Run for Special Olympics Friday, June 9 at 9 a.m.

Officers and special olympians will run through town carrying the “Flame of Hope.” The event will kick off on Prospect Street — behind Dimitri’s Diner — then runners will run through the center of town, down Main Street and return to Prospect Street.

The International Torch Run Program has raised more than $414 million worldwide.