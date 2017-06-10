The Ridgefield Press

Conservation Commission, Wooster students team up to clean trails

By The Ridgefield Press on June 10, 2017

Students from The Wooster School, along with several commissioners from The Ridgefield Conservation Commission, met at the trailhead on Pine Mountain Road Wednesday, June 7, for a day of trail clearing, invasives removal, and native species planting.

This is what the Conservation Commission hopes to be one of many school partnerships.

“The Ridgefield Conservation Commission is responsible for maintaining and protecting over 4500 acres of Open Space including over 50 miles of trails,” said Commissioner Daniel Levine. “Educating the youth of Ridgefield on the importance of conservation will assure that Ridgefield’s stunning Open Spaces remain safe and protected in the future and we are thrilled that Wooster School understands and supports this.”

The Conservation Commission has also expanded their Ranger Program this year.

For more information visit: https://www.ridgefieldct.org/conservation-commission/pages/conservation-ranger-program.

