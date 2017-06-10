Student News

Connor Thuss of Ridgefield graduated from Centre College with a bachelor of science degree in financial economics during the 194th commencement ceremony held on campus, Sunday, May 21. Thuss is a graduate of Ridgefield High School.

Lily Stumpf of Ridgefield graduated from the University of New Hampshire during the commencement ceremony held Saturday, May 20, on the Durham, New Hampshire campus. She earned a bachelor of science degree in RMP: Therapeutic Recreation.

Two students from Ridgefield graduated from St. Lawrence University on Sunday, May 21 in Canton, N.Y. Morgan P. Carroll received a bachelor of science degree in psychology and

Amy C. Reunert received a bachelor of science degree in psychology. Both students attended Ridgefield High School.

Two students from Ridgefield graduated from Springfield College in May. Adam Zandri received a bachelor of science degree in business management and Kristen Walsh received a bachelor of art degree in dance. Walsh was also named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.

Three Ridgefield students were named to Northeastern University’s dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester. Harrison Siclare, majoring in business administration; Claire Ward, majoring in nursing and Stephen Alt, majoring in computer engineering/computer science.

Anne Wendel of Ridgefield recently received a master of education degree from Merrimack College.