Scotland Elementary School students get in on the act at a recent performance by acappella group, Blue Jupiter. The four performers use only their voices, but produce the sounds of resonant instruments and a full beatbox band. Blue Jupiter was brought to Ridgefield by PYP — Productions for Young People — which is organized by PTA and parent volunteers who represent elementary and middle schools. For more information on PYP, email [email protected] — Kristin Boylan photo