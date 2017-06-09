The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Academy student honored

By The Ridgefield Press on June 9, 2017 in Community, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Kyle Abrahamsen, a grade three student at Ridgefield Academy, was honored as one of several of the brightest young students in the world at recent awards ceremonies sponsored by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY).

Kyle was recognized for scoring exceptionally high on an above-grade-level test. He traveled to the campus of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md., May 21 to be recognized in an awards ceremony. 

He was among more than 27,000 students from more than 65 countries who participated in the search.

