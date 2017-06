Ridgefield resident Logan Monaco, a graduating senior at Immaculate High School in Danbury, won a Connecticut Halo award for Best Leading Actor in a classical musical for his role as Tevye in the IHS production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

The show took place in late April, and the award was given at The Palace Theatre in Waterbury on May 30.

The show, which featured numerous Ridgefield residents, also won Halo awards for Best Classical Musical and for Best Dancing.