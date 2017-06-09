Cobelli selected to speak at year-end ceremony

Jean Cobelli, director of dance at the Enchanted Garden, has been chosen to speak at the 2017 year-end ceremony for Girl Scouts Monday, June 12 at the RHS Auditorium.

Cobelli has been a dance teacher for the past 30 years and is a leader and role model for girls.

“When Jean teaches the girls, she gets to know them and inspires them to do their best, not just in dance but in all aspects of life, including college and career choices,” said Carol Maiolo of Ridgefield Girl Scouts.

After speaking, Cobelli will have her girls perform a lyrical dance. “There is no greater reward in life for a teacher than to inspire a child,” Cobelli said.