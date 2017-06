A class in American Heart Association CPR has been scheduled for Monday, June 12, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Fire Department, 6 Catoonah Street.

The course will cover the newest guidelines for adult/child CPR, use of an AED or Automated External Defibrillator and care for obstructed airways and respiratory emergencies.

The fee is $40; for more information and registration call Beth Perlman at 203-438-1230.