St. Stephen’s Church will host an American Red Cross blood drive Thursday, June 15, from 1:30 to 7 p.m.

The American Red Cross urges those who have never given blood before — as well as those who haven’t given recently — to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now and help sustain a sufficient community blood supply this summer.

Appointments may be scheduled by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 800-733-2767.