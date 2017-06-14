Parent orientation for ‘Ms. President US’

Parents are invited to learn about Ms. President US, a Ridgefield-based program that focuses on civic engagement and leadership skills for girls in fourth through eighth grades, Wednesday, June 28.

The event will take place at the Ridgefield Library’s Dayton Program room from 7 to 8 p.m.

Orientation provides an overview of the program, the role of parents, background about the initiative, plans for future development, and an opportunity for questions and answers. Refreshments will be served.

All are welcome, regardless of enrollment status.