Italian classes start June 19

By The Ridgefield Press on June 14, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

An Italian Summer Conversation class for people at the intermediate and advanced level (must have completed at least two sessions of beginners part 1 or equivalent or higher) is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. The focus is on reading and discussing current news articles. There will be some assignments using Italian Made Simple.

This class meets on Wednesdays, June 19, 26; July 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Venus building (old high school). Cost is $112, Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and older pay $90. Registration at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

