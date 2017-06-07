Gentry J. Cooke, Jr., 67, realtor

Gentry J. Cooke, Jr., a realtor, died Tuesday, June 6. He was 67.

He held a Master’s Degree from the University of Connecticut. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his daughter, Amanda Oballe and her husband, Christopher and their daughter, Jordan. He is also survived by a sister, Sandra Scott and brothers, Edward Page and Russell Cooke.

Friends were received Monday, June 12, at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to National Public Radio –www.npr.org or to the Danbury Hospital Foundation – 24 Hospital Avenue; Danbury, CT 06810 orwww.danburyhospital.org.