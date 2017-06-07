The Ridgefield Press

Gentry J. Cooke, Jr., 67, realtor

By The Ridgefield Press on June 7, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Gentry J. Cooke, Jr., a realtor, died Tuesday, June 6. He was 67.

He held a Master’s Degree from the University of Connecticut. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his daughter, Amanda Oballe and her husband, Christopher and their daughter, Jordan. He is also survived by a sister, Sandra Scott and brothers, Edward Page and Russell Cooke.

Friends were received Monday, June 12, at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to National Public Radio –www.npr.org or to the Danbury Hospital Foundation – 24 Hospital Avenue; Danbury, CT 06810 orwww.danburyhospital.org.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Watch: Social hosting law, dangers of underage drinking
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress