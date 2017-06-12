Genealogy series to be offered at library

Exploring Your Family History with Genealogy Documents will be the topic of a three-part series presented by Toni McKeen that will take place at the Ridgefield Library on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m., beginning on June 17. Those interested can attend just one session or all three but registration for each program is suggested at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-438-2282.

On Saturday, June 17, the topic will be Navigating the Ship’s Manifests. Attendees will learn what information is needed to locate manifests, the markings to learn which immigrants were detained and why, who they left behind, the address where they were headed, and who they were coming to see.

Becoming An American will take place on Saturday, June 24. McKeen will explain some of the valuable information naturalization records contain, who became naturalized and why, the three steps involved in the naturalization process, the rules for women, and the special handling of men serving in the military.

On Saturday, July 8, the focus will be United States Military Records. Covered in this presentation will be what documents are available, the information they contain, how to find them, and how to use them for further research. Included is an informative handout which lists helpful military sites.

The series is suitable for those who have been doing research for a long time and to those just beginning.