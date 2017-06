The library is hosting a Narcan training session Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m.

Opioid use has led to overdose deaths in Ridgefield and surrounding towns, and Narcan can reverse an overdose if administered correctly and in time.

Admission is free and open to anyone. Participants will receive free Narcan kits.

The training event is being sponsored by Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Prevention Council, Silver Hill Hospital, State Rep. John Frey and State Sen. Toni Boucher.