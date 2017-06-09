After 20 years, Ridgefield has an updated town map.

Jake Muller, the town’s assistant engineer, has made an updated digital version reflecting new roads, subdivisions, zoning changes, and merged lots.

“It’s a new map but it’s all existing data — it’s just from paper and ink to an electronic version,” he told The Press last week.

“The base map was getting updated over the years, if a new road was going in we had tried to add it previously.”

With the town’s geographic information system (GIS), Muller updated parcel lines, roadway lines, and added new data from the Planning and Zoning Department.

He said that soon residents will be able to access a PDF version of the town map online.

“The PDF will be broken into sections where people can download it,” he said.

Assistant Planner Adam Schnell said the new map will make it easier for the planning and zoning staff to use on a daily basis, as well as residents that come in and need a reference point for their applications.