The Ridgefield Press

Photography classes begin June 15

By The Ridgefield Press on June 13, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

iPhone and iPad Photography is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.  This class, for people with good computer skills, will start with a review of the basic functions of both iPhone and iPad. It will then focus on using the cameras to take great photos and videos with all the built-in photography features available including color enhancements and special features such as Panorama, Time-Lapse and Slo-Mo. Storing and sharing photos and videos will also be covered. Bring your iPhone and Apple/iTunes ID and password to class.

Class meets on Thursday, June 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Venus Building (old high school). Cost is $44, Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) pay $35 per class.  iPad, iPhone, eBay, Photoshop Elements, Word, Excel, Access, and PowerPoint are also available.  

Registration and information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post The Drive: Author Ron Winter joins Denise
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress