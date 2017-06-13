Photography classes begin June 15

iPhone and iPad Photography is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. This class, for people with good computer skills, will start with a review of the basic functions of both iPhone and iPad. It will then focus on using the cameras to take great photos and videos with all the built-in photography features available including color enhancements and special features such as Panorama, Time-Lapse and Slo-Mo. Storing and sharing photos and videos will also be covered. Bring your iPhone and Apple/iTunes ID and password to class.

Class meets on Thursday, June 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Venus Building (old high school). Cost is $44, Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) pay $35 per class. iPad, iPhone, eBay, Photoshop Elements, Word, Excel, Access, and PowerPoint are also available.

Registration and information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.