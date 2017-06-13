The Ridgefield Press

ROARings: Big hearted Tiger

By Mary Ellen Egan on June 13, 2017 in Columns, Community, People · 0 Comments

Sometimes all you need is a big hug and we have just the cat to do it. PetFinder calls him XL, but we call him 18 pounds of love. He is the cuddly bear of the cat room.

In spite of being sturdy and solid, Tiger is just an easygoing cat with a loving personality, who happens to be extremely handsome, too. Not only does he have tiger stripes, but has swirlish markings on his sides.

Tiger is a people cat and can be a wonderful listener when you need one. He likes to be part of the action and loves to have a close bond with loving people.

Tiger is looking for a forever home. He’s hoping you will help him stay active. His goal is to stay in shape so fun activities are on his agenda, and maybe lose a little weight along the way. He is current on all required vaccinations and has been spayed.

Visit the ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter website at roar-ridgefield.org to find out about open hours, adoptable cats and dogs and volunteer opportunities.

