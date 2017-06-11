Recreation Notes: Summer solstice yoga

Start the summer off right with Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s free Summer Solstice Yoga in Ballard Park. Come celebrate the northern hemisphere’s longest day of the year with our outdoor yoga class. People of all ages are invited to join instructor Christy Stevenson in celebrating the beginning of summer on Saturday, June 17 from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Participants should bring a towel or yoga mat. Rain location will be inside of the recreation center. We ask that participants also bring a nonperishable food item to donate to the Ridgefield Food Pantry.

Do you love to skate or have kids that do? Check out our Ramp Camps at the SPIRIT Skate Park located at 60 Prospect Street. Camps run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 pm. They are available the weeks of June 26, July 10 and Aug. 7. Camps provide individual and group instruction in skateboarding and inline skating. They include a mid-morning snack, games and free skate time. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.