Library Lines: Saving time with the library

Tempting as it might be, we don’t always have the time to come to the library and settle in for the afternoon. Here are a few ways we can help you cope on busy days.

Use one of the “express” checkout stations in the Bossidy Commons and on the upper level. As long as you have your library card with you, you can check out most items without coming to the desk or standing in line.

Pick a reading recommendation from one of our many thematic displays. Topics range from seasonal holidays to favorite subjects and genres. These hand-picked samplings, along with dozens of printed reading lists, provide a quick and convenient introduction to the myriad possibilities of our 100,000-plus items. Specially shelved collections such as Book Club Corner and New & Now also help you zero in quickly on what you need.

Search our catalog or check your account online before you come, to see whether we have what you want and to check what items are due. In many cases, you can renew an item once online if you can’t get here in person.

Sign up to receive updates on programs, schedule changes and more via e-newsletters, Facebook and Twitter, most with quick links to further information or registration forms.

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director of the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at 203-438-2282, ext. 11009 and [email protected]