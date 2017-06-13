Inside Education: Spotlight on RHS

The new RPS Mission Statement commits the district to “… providing learning experiences so all students can pursue their interests…”

Ridgefield High School delivers on this promise through experiences both in and out of the classroom and strives to meet the varied interests of a diverse student body. Clubs are a way to engage the students and are 100% student-initiated under the umbrella of the student life office.

There are close to 30 clubs currently offered at RHS with missions ranging from community service to academia to personal lifestyle to the arts. While all of the clubs are noteworthy, the following are a few that are active and strongly attended this year:

Unity Club: focus on improving the culture and climate of RHS

Interact Club: work to help plan and execute the “Man’s Inhumanity to Man” assembly.

RPS Friends: formerly Best Buddies, but now runs independent of the organization and has clubs in the middle schools as well.

Club Comfort: helps people seeking support and works with the comfort dogs.

Some clubs engage in competitions outside the halls of RHS. We’d like to celebrate the accomplishments of a few. Particularly:

Math Team: received second place Overall Team in the Fairfield County Math League (out of 25 teams) and second place in the state. They also qualified for the New England Competition.

Mock Trial: placed second in Connecticut and competed in nationals in May.

Debate Team: won the Connecticut Debate Association State Finals Championship.

A full listing of the Ridgefield High School clubs is available on the RHS website under the Student Life tab. On June 7, SLO also invited all rising ninth graders to attend an event to learn about club offerings at RHS.

This column was submitted to The Press by the nine members of the Ridgefield Board of Education.