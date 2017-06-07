Photoshop classes start June 13

Introduction to Photoshop Elements is a Ridgefield Continuing Education class that starts with an overview of the amazing ways you can completely transform your images using Photoshop. The course reviews all the tools and most importantly, selections, layers and masks. Image size and image, print and screen resolution will be demystified so whether you want to post a small image to the web or make a large print, you’ll know how to save images in the right format. Understanding these fundamentals will let you dive into Photoshop and do whatever you like, starting with techniques to fix the most common photo problems and then we will explore some very cool tricks. Instructor projects from a Windows laptop. You may bring your own laptop or use one of our computers.

Photoshop Elements Intro meets on Tuesdays, June 13, 20 and 27 from 7 to 9 p.m., ($122). Additional sections are available and follow up classes are available in July. Classes meet at the Venus Building (old high school). Registration and information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.