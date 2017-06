The Ridgefield Library will host a program called “Ladies Night Out — Color on Wheels Paint and Party” Tuesday, July 11 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Leir Children’s Program Room.

The paint party night will include wine and appetizers, as well as a raffle with prizes.

All proceeds from the evening will support the annual operating fund of the Ridgefield Library.

For tickets or questions, contact Laureen Bubniak at 203-438-2282 ext. 11029 or [email protected]